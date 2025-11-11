Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
11.11.2025 11:20:00
Apple and Microsoft Join Nvidia in the $4 Trillion Club. Here's How You Can Buy All 3 Growth Stocks for as Little as $1.
On market close on Oct. 29, Nvidia had a market cap of over $5 trillion, Microsoft was over $4 trillion, and Apple's market cap was $3.99 trillion after surpassing $4 trillion earlier in the session.Investing in the three most valuable companies in the world for as little as $1 seems too good to be true. But in today's era of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it's fairly straightforward.Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple make up a staggering 20.7% of the S&P 500 and an even higher percentage of the tech sector. Topping that, 43.6% of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) is invested in these three companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
