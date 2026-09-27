Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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27.09.2026 21:45:00
Apple and Nvidia Are the Two Largest Companies in the World. Which is the Better Stock to Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's largest company by market cap and has a valuation of about $5.4 trillion. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the second-largest at just under $5 trillion. While that may not seem like much of a gap, it's actually quite large. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is a $500 billion company, so Apple needs to add an equivalent of a Mastercard to its business to catch up to Nvidia.
That's a huge size difference, but the world's largest company doesn't always hold on to the spot for long. So, is Apple destined to retake the title as the world's largest company and outperform Nvidia over the next few years? Let's take a look.
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