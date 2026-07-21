Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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21.07.2026 13:10:00
Apple and Nvidia Vie for the Position as the World's Biggest Company: Which Is the Better Buy Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has held the position as the world's biggest company since about a year ago, when it became the first to reach $4 trillion in market value. It soared past former leaders Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft. But in recent days, Apple, which hasn't climbed as much as its peers during the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, has been making a comeback.And on July 17, Apple even slipped ahead of Nvidia to become -- at least for part of the trading session -- the world's biggest company. By the end of the day, though, Nvidia returned to the lead with a value of $4.9 trillion. That's compared to $4.89 trillion for Apple. As these tech giants vie for the position as the world's biggest company, which is the better buy now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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