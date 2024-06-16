Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
16.06.2024 19:30:00

Apple and Oracle Helped Propel These 3 Vanguard ETFs to All-Time Highs. Here's My Favorite to Buy Now.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) blasted to all-time highs on Wednesday.Apple is up over 14% in the last month -- the recent rally primarily fueled by a positive response to its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across several key product categories. Meanwhile, Oracle is up 19% in the last month, getting an additional boost from its recent financial results and guidance.Since Oracle is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, you won't find it in the Nasdaq Composite or Nasdaq-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But you will find both Apple and Oracle in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT). Here's a primer on each fund, why all three funds just hit all-time highs, and the best one to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

14.06.24 Oracle Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.06.24 Oracle Kaufen DZ BANK
13.06.24 Oracle Buy UBS AG
12.06.24 Oracle Overweight Barclays Capital
12.06.24 Oracle Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 198,40 -0,29% Apple Inc.
NOW Inc When Issued 12,50 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued
Oracle Corp. 130,20 0,18% Oracle Corp.
Propel Holdings Inc Registered Shs Unitary 17,00 0,00% Propel Holdings Inc Registered Shs Unitary