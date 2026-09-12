Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.09.2026 15:24:00

Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Just Announced a Cutting-Edge Chip. 1 Stock Offers Far Greater Upside.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have been partners for a long time. Their relationship is pretty simple: Apple designs the chips, then gives those designs to Taiwan Semiconductor to manufacture. This relationship has worked out well over the past few years, and has allowed Apple to become one of Taiwan Semiconductor's largest clients. 

But based on the stocks' valuations and how each company expects to grow, I think only one of them is a smart buy right now.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten