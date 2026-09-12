Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Just Announced a Cutting-Edge Chip. 1 Stock Offers Far Greater Upside.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have been partners for a long time. Their relationship is pretty simple: Apple designs the chips, then gives those designs to Taiwan Semiconductor to manufacture. This relationship has worked out well over the past few years, and has allowed Apple to become one of Taiwan Semiconductor's largest clients.

But based on the stocks' valuations and how each company expects to grow, I think only one of them is a smart buy right now.

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