Apple Announces New Pride Edition Bands

(RTTNews) - Apple said it is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. Both the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are compatible with any Apple Watch. The watch pride edition bands are available for $49.

The new Pride Edition bands are available to order from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 26.

Apple said it is also launching a new shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.