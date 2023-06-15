|
15.06.2023 19:00:11
Apple breaks the sound barrier
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In the wake of Apple debuting its long-awaited headset at WWDC last week, the company may be looking to give developers more control over extended reality soundscapes. Apple is seeking to patent an API for developers of "simulated reality" applications that can "determine a total calibration gain" of sound in-headset experiences. Fundamentally, this allows developers to apply Apple's concepts of 3D and spatial audio to their own simulated reality experiences. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
