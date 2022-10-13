|
13.10.2022 18:49:07
Apple Card To Allow Users Grow Daily Cash Rewards
(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Thursday announced that Apple Card users will be able to open a new "high-yield" savings account from Goldman Sachs and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it, with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.
"Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Savings delivers even more value to users' favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives."
According to the company, Apple Card users will be able to easily set up and manage savings directly in their Apple Card in Wallet. Once users set up their Savings account, all future Daily Cash received will be automatically deposited into it, or they can choose to continue to have it added to an Apple Cash card in Wallet.
Apple Card users get 3 percent Daily Cash on Apple Card purchases made using Apple Pay with Apple and select merchants, including Uber and Uber Eats, Walgreens, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, ExxonMobil, and Ace Hardware, as well as 2 percent Daily Cash when they use Apple Pay at other merchants, and 1 percent on all other purchases.
To expand Savings even further, users can also deposit additional funds into their Savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.
|13.10.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.10.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
