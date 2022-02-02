|
02.02.2022 12:33:00
Apple CEO Sees Big Potential in the Metaverse
Those interested in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have had to read between the lines to discern what it thinks of the metaverse and how it's positioning itself to thrive in the space. Apple has not been as public about its enthusiasm for the metaverse as other tech companies; notably, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, changed its name to show just how excited it was about the new category.Fortunately, investors got a further glimpse into Apple's thoughts about the metaverse during the company's fiscal-year 2022 first-quarter conference call on Jan. 27.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
