Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
16.07.2026 08:30:00
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Announced Great News for Broadcom Stock Investors
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has performed well over the past 12 months. The company's strong position in the market for custom artificial intelligence (AI) chips is proving to be a massive growth driver. What's more, Broadcom recently announced a deal with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) that arguably strengthens the bull thesis for the stock. Here's what investors need to know.Broadcom has designed and produced chips for Apple's devices for years. But recently, the two companies announced an expanded partnership. Apple committed over $30 billion to Broadcom through 2031, which is expected to lead to the production of 15 billion chips. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, praised Broadcom's chips, calling them "essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect."Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
15.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Apple-Aktie mit Rekord: KI-Zulassung für China erhalten - mit der Stärke von Alibabas Qwen (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Apple auf Rekordhoch - Positive Nachrichten zu KI und iPhone (dpa-AFX)
|
15.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)