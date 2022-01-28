Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
28.01.2022 18:23:51
Apple CEO Tim Cook Said: Apple Company Sees A Lot Of Potential In The Metaverse
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook addressed the idea of the “metaverse.” In response to a question from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Katy Huberty, Cook explained that Apple sees a “lot of potential in this space.”Tim Cook said that the company sees a lot of potential in the metaverse, which he related to the company's current AR/VR endeavors, and added that the company is investing in the space.Leaks and rumors point to Apple taking on a major role in the virtual reality future ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|28.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.21
|Apple Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.12.21
|Apple Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.12.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|3 721,00
|-0,56%
|Apple Inc.
|152,56
|6,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.