07.11.2023 11:51:00

Apple CEO Tim Cook's 6 Words That Could Point to a Higher-Growth Future for the Tech Giant

Based on its market cap, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks as the biggest company in the world, valued at close to $2.8 trillion. It generated more than $383 billion in sales in its latest fiscal year and nearly $97 billion in profits. The company sits atop a cash stockpile of more than $162 billion.All those big numbers would seem to imply Apple is doing great. There's just one glaring problem: Apple's overall sales aren't growing.Don't assume this is a permanent problem, though. Actually, there's reason to believe it won't be. Apple CEO Tim Cook said six words in the company's recent earnings call that could point to a higher-growth future for the tech giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 15 852,50 2,18% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 170,58 -0,42% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX im Minus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es südwärts. Die Börsen in Asien geben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen