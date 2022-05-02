|
Apple Charged With Stifling Competition In Mobile Wallet Market On IOS
(RTTNews) - The European Commission or EC expressed its view that, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices.
The EC said that the electronics company's dominant position in the market for mobile wallets on its operating system iOS, restricts competition, by reserving Apple Pay access to near field communication (NFC) technology.
Apple also prevents mobile wallets app developers, from accessing the necessary hardware and software (NFC input) on its devices, to the benefit of its own solution, Apple Pay.
In particular, Apple Pay is the only mobile wallet solution that may access the necessary NFC input on iOS. Apple does not make it available to third-party app developers of mobile wallets.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager at EC, said: "We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices. In our Statement of Objections, we preliminarily found that Apple may have restricted competition, to the benefit of its own solution Apple Pay. If confirmed, such a conduct would be illegal under our competition rules."
