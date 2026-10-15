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15.10.2026 10:45:00

Apple Could Dominate the Agentic AI Market With Siri. Just Not This Siri.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched a new version of Siri just last month, and it's undoubtedly the best version of the personal agent the company has ever released. Siri can now interact like other artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots by answering more in-depth questions; it also has on-screen awareness and more personal context than before because it can search through photos, emails, and texts.

But as helpful as all of this is, just a few weeks after its launch, Siri still feels dated.

With the recent launch of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) popular Muse app, which can autonomously complete personal tasks such as booking a flight and shopping online, it's clear that Siri still doesn't measure up.

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