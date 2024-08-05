|
05.08.2024 10:55:00
Apple Could Help Add These 2 Unstoppable Stocks to the $1 Trillion Club
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long sat at or near the top of the most valuable companies in the world. The iPhone maker was the first company in history to reach a $1 trillion market cap back in 2018. Today, there are six investable companies with a market cap of $1 trillion or more.Two more companies are knocking on the door of the $1 trillion club, though, and Apple may be a big reason why they join the group in the near future. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and chip-manufacturing giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, could each get a boost from Apple that pushes them over the milestone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
