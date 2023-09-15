|
15.09.2023 23:45:00
Apple Could Jump 20% According to This Wall Street Analyst. Time to Buy?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) latest iPhones are ready to start shipping.As Apple watchers know well, the tech giant releases a new model of its trademark smartphone each September, ahead of the peak holiday selling season, and expectations are high coming into the release of the iPhone 15.Apple stock has risen roughly 40% this year on a broader recovery in tech stocks, excitement over AI, and anticipation of the upcoming launch of its Vision Pro spatial computing headset, which it unveiled back in June. It is expected to go on sale early next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!