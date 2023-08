Apple Could Return to Growth Later This Year

Scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday, investors will be watching to see if Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) inches closer to a return to revenue growth. The tech company's top line declined in both of its two most recent reported quarters. But analysts, on average, are expecting Apple to report a narrower year-over-year decline for the three-month period ended in June (fiscal Q3).More importantly, investors will likely look to Apple's quarterly results to see if any trends or commentary from management point to a possible return to top-line growth later this year. Returning to growth during such a tough macroeconomic environment would make a great case for the resilience of Apple's business. On the other hand, worsening sales trends could be a red flag -- one that could lead investors to believe shares aren't worth their current pricey valuation of more than 33 times earnings.As Apple's fiscal third-quarter earnings report approaches, let's review what the tech company said about its sales trends when it reported its most recent results. The exercise provides some hints about whether the company could return to growth later this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel