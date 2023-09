Apple Delays Newest Processor Rollout -- Is Taiwan Semi Manufacturing in Deep Trouble?

Another one of Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) perennially popular iPhone release events is in the history books. The iPhone 15 family has been announced, and it will be the first computing device available using 3 nanometer (3nm) chipmaking technology (a designation that used to refer to the tiny transistor size on processors, but these days is more marketing than anything else). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) has been busy since late 2022 cranking out these new high-powered chips for Apple 's flagship product.But seemingly missing from any processor upgrades, at least up until this point, are the MacBooks -- which are now fully powered by similar Apple Silicon M-series processors, like the iPhones. It looks like MacBooks may have to wait until 2024 for the latest and greatest advances in manufacturing. Is this signaling trouble for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)? TSM is far and away the biggest third-party semiconductor foundry. It partners with virtually everyone else in the chip universe to handle some part of the complex manufacturing supply chain, and commands a majority of global market share when excluding memory chips from the equation. Samsung's third-party foundry is in a distant second place, with Intel gunning to take that No. 2 spot.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel