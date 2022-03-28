|
28.03.2022 17:55:00
Apple Didn't Beat Netflix at the Oscars This Time
History will remember Sunday night's Oscars ceremony for more than just who took home the hardware, but investors were quick to size up which movie studio or streaming service was tied to its biggest winners. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) had not just one -- but two -- entries among the 10 flicks vying for the ultimate Best Picture trophy at the 94th Academy Awards presentation, but The Power of The Dog and Don't Look Up fell short. The final-category's winner was CODA, a coming-of-age film about the only hearing member of a deaf family. It was available exclusively on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) premium streaming services -- Apple TV+ -- since last summer. The easy narrative is that Apple beat Netflix with its lone entry in the category, but it's not a fair assessment. Both platforms were winners last night. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
