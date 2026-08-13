Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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13.08.2026 12:30:00
Apple Dropped by 5% After Earnings. History Says This May Happen Next
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported its financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 -- for the period ending June 27 -- on July 30. The company delivered solid results. Apple's revenue jumped 16% year over year to $109.4 billion, while earnings per share were $2.02, up 29% from the year-ago period. However, Apple's guidance for its next quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, as the company continues to deal with supply constraints. Apple's shares dropped by about 5% following its quarterly update. What's next for the stock? Previous instances of Apple's stock dropping meaningfully post earnings may give us a clue. Image source: The Motley Fool.Apple is no stranger to significant post-earnings dips. Focusing on drops of 3% or more, the company has experienced several such declines over the past five years. Let's consider three examples. First, on April 28, 2022, Apple reported its financial results for its second quarter of 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|24 160,00
|0,79%
|Apple Inc.
|263,75
|-0,36%