Apple Earnings: Don't Let The iPhone Record Sales Fool You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will go over Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) second-quarter earnings report. It beat expectations, but the company's growth story is plateauing and in some categories down significantly. Given a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30, declining sales year over year, and a lack of innovation, I found it difficult to call this a good quarter, and I'll explain why. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of May 4, 2023. The video was published on May 5, 2023.Continue reading