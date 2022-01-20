|
20.01.2022 13:51:00
Apple Earnings: Guidance Will Be Key
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to report results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 next week. Many investors will likely be watching the report closely, as it's coming after a bearish start to 2022 for many tech stocks (including Apple). The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has slid 8% year to date and Apple is down 6.5%. Could Apple's report give a reason for investors to be more optimistic?While there are a handful of important metrics investors should watch when Apple reports earnings, including revenue growth, earnings-per-share growth, and momentum in key segments like services and iPhone, one of the most important metrics for investors may be the guidance management provides for fiscal second-quarter revenue.Apple store. Image source: Apple.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.22
|Apple schafft zeitweise 3-Billionen-Dollar-Marktkapitalisierung - so profitiert Warren Buffett (finanzen.at)
|
01.01.22
|Neue Produkte 2022: Das hält Apple für Kunden parat (finanzen.at)
|
21.12.21
|Neues Design: Bringt Apple bald neue AirPods Pro raus? (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.21
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.21
|Neue Spekulationen: Kommt die Markteinführung des Apple Car schon früher als gedacht? (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.21
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.21
|Apple startet eigene Impfkampagne - und nimmt ungeimpfte Angestellte in die Pflicht (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.21
|Erneute Kündigung: Apple feuert #AppleToo-Aktivistin nach Kritik an Arbeitsbedingungen (finanzen.at)