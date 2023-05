Apple Earnings: iPhone Sales Hit Record Highs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given the challenging environment, which includes economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates, it isn't a stretch to say people are finding ways to spend less. A recent survey of more than 9,000 consumers found that 69% of respondents planned to cut back on nonessential spending, with 15% planning to eliminate nonessential spending altogether, according to a study by PwC. Investors have been concerned about the potential implications for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). After all, the company's high-end goods are considered by many to be a luxury, as the average price of an iPhone reached $988 last quarter, according to research firm CIRP. Yet Apple's results yesterday showed the enduring demand for the iPhone, which helped backstop the company's performance amid challenging conditions.Continue reading