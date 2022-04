Apple Earnings: What to Watch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As earnings season continues to unfold, one important report to watch next week is Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL). Investors will look to the world's most valuable publicly traded company's fiscal second-quarter update to see how it's handling ongoing global supply challenges, particularly related to semiconductor shortages.Further, investors will be keen to see how the iPhone-maker is faring in light of its tough year-ago comparisons. Will Apple be able to keep growing its top line at a meaningful rate, or will tough comps weigh on its reported growth rate?Ahead of Apple's earnings report next Thursday, here's a preview of some of the key items investors should check on.Continue reading