Apple Earnings Highlight Double-Digit Earnings Growth

In its just-posted quarterly results, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) flexed its profitability muscles. Even though revenue fell slightly during the period, earnings per share (EPS) jumped 13% year over year. This was fueled by the tech company's aggressive share repurchase program and product mix shift toward its lucrative services segment.Here's a closer look at some of the most important takeaways from the quarter.Though shareholders would be happier if Apple 's total revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter didn't fall 1% year over year, there were still some good reasons to be pleased with the quarter's sales trends. Apple 's services revenue hit an all-time quarterly high during the period. It increased 16% year over year to $22.3 billion. Showing how significant the business is becoming to Apple , it accounted for a fourth of fiscal Q4's total revenue.