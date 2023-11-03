03.11.2023 01:05:00

Apple Earnings Highlight Double-Digit Earnings Growth

In its just-posted quarterly results, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) flexed its profitability muscles. Even though revenue fell slightly during the period, earnings per share (EPS) jumped 13% year over year. This was fueled by the tech company's aggressive share repurchase program and product mix shift toward its lucrative services segment.Here's a closer look at some of the most important takeaways from the quarter.Though shareholders would be happier if Apple's total revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter didn't fall 1% year over year, there were still some good reasons to be pleased with the quarter's sales trends. Apple's services revenue hit an all-time quarterly high during the period. It increased 16% year over year to $22.3 billion. Showing how significant the business is becoming to Apple, it accounted for a fourth of fiscal Q4's total revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

08:45 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08:14 Apple Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:27 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
31.10.23 Apple Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 15 659,00 2,30% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 163,70 -1,55% Apple Inc.

