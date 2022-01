Apple Earnings Preview: Revenue Is Expected to Slow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech-giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report earnings after market close today. As the most valuable company in the world, the tech giant is bound to make some noise. Given the way stocks have kicked off 2022, investors are likely crossing their fingers that the iPhone-maker has a good earnings report up its sleeve.While it's difficult to gauge where revenue and earnings will fall for the quarter, one thing is certain: The company entered the quarter up against a tough year-ago comparison and some serious supply constraints, which explains why analysts have largely muted expectations for the period.iPhone 13 Pro Max. Image source: Apple.Continue reading