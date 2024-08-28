28.08.2024 08:19:07

Apple eyes bigger slice of India’s streaming market with Airtel deal

APPLE is tying up with India’s Airtel to offer the telecom firm’s premium customers its music and video streaming services for free, potentially giving the US firm access to thousands of consumers in a price-sensitive market.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

