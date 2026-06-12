Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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12.06.2026 20:30:00
Apple Faces a No-Win Pricing Dilemma. Should Investors Be Worried?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) latest iteration of Siri, Siri AI, is a big step forward for the company. The updated chatbot can converse more effectively with users, remember conversations, understand what's on the screen, and generate images.But all those features require a hefty amount of processing on the device, which uses more memory than most non-artificial intelligence features. And with memory prices already soaring up to 90% in the first quarter alone, Apple is facing a bit of a dilemma. It may soon need more memory for its devices, while paying more for memory than in the past -- all while trying to maintain the high profit margins it's used to.Here's what's happening and why investors don't need to be worried just yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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