28.11.2022 16:32:00
Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday
Investors weren't entirely in the holiday spirit coming back from the long Thanksgiving break, and Wall Street saw stock indexes fall after they posted solid gains last week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) opened down about 0.6% Monday morning when the trading session began.Worries about the Chinese economy weighed on the overall market, but they were of particular concern to consumer electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as it deals with potential problems that could disrupt supplies and hurt near-term financial results. However, the news was better for advertising-tech specialist Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA), whose stock soared after making a deal with a well-known company with extensive digital property exposure.Shares of Apple dropped about 2% early Monday, extending losses from Friday. The tech giant has been a focal point of problems in China linked to the zero-COVID policy there.Continue reading
