|
09.02.2022 15:05:40
Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made terrific progress in India in fiscal 2021 (which ended on Sept. 25, 2021), with CEO Tim Cook pointing out that the company's revenue in that market doubled over the prior year thanks to the robust demand for its products.Calculations indicate that the tech giant generated $4 billion in revenue from India last fiscal year. More importantly, recent data suggests that Apple is on track to maintain its terrific momentum in the Indian market in the new fiscal year as well. Let's see why that may be the case.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!