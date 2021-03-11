Apple Fitness+ Now Available to Life Time Members in Canada

Life Time expands omnichannel experience internationally to include Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Life Time, the nation's premier omnichannel health and wellness brand that continues to shape the way consumers move, work, live and play, today announced its Canada-based members (both club access and Life Time Digital) now have Apple Fitness+ included with their membership. The access extends to the primary Life Time member and, through Apple Family Share, up to five additional members on an account.

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch, brings inclusive and welcoming studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV so users can work out anytime, anywhere – whether at Life Time – or at home. Apple Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch directly to iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, to provide a highly personalized and immersive experience. Apple Fitness+ offers 10 different, on demand, workouts types across a range of durations, including: High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown — along with inspiring music from today's top artists, thoughtfully chosen for each workout to keep users moving and motivated.

Life Time became the first U.S. health & fitness club company in December 2020 to include Apple Fitness+ as part of Life Time memberships. Monthly Life Time memberships start at $15. For details on all membership options, visit lifetime.life.

"We're thrilled to bring Apple Fitness+ to our members in Canada as we continue expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology," said Life Time Chairman, CEO and Founder Bahram Akradi. "The addition of Apple Fitness+ with our existing breadth of digital and physical offerings, truly puts Life Time in a category of one with our entire ecosystem of healthy way of life content, media and experiences to serve our members."

The new, on-demand workout offering via Apple Fitness+ complements Life Time's customized, in-app 1:1 virtual training programs, weekly livestream studio classes from more than 20 location locations in Canada and the U.S., award-winning health and wellness content. Members based in the U.S. also have access to the Life Time health store featuring Life Time's proprietary nutritional products, branded apparel and a robust offering of affordably priced fitness equipment.

Apple Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later or iPhone SE. For more information about Apple Fitness+ visit apple.com/newsroom.

For more information on Life Time's myriad offerings, visit https://my.lifetime.life or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-fitness-now-available-to-life-time-members-in-canada-301245940.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.