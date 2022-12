Apple Has a China Problem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's increasing unrest in China over the zero-COVID policy's impact on people's lives and the economy, but this tension has started to spill over to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The company is one of the biggest outsourced manufacturing partners in the country and relies on China for nearly all of its products. In the video below, Travis Hoium highlights just how big the risk is, using Apple's own words. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2022.