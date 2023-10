Apple Has an iPhone Problem

The iPhone has been the product that's driven Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) for 15 years, but it's now such a good product that new models are only slight upgrades from previous versions. Combine that with prices that make the iPhone extremely expensive, and you face a challenge growing a company the size of Apple .In this video, Travis Hoium covers the iPhone's slowing growth rate and why services and accessories are now the real growth drivers of Apple 's business.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 26, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 27, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel