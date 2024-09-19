|
19.09.2024 11:10:00
Apple Has Unveiled the iPhone 16, and This Is Why Investors Aren't Impressed
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently unveiled its new iPhone 16. The launch of the latest iPhone is often a much-anticipated event for Apple fans, who are eager to see what the changes will be to the newest device. But the company hasn't always delivered much on that front, sometimes relying on modest incremental improvements, such as enhancing its cameras and offering new colors.While investors saw this latest launch as an opportunity to help sell consumers on new artificial intelligence (AI) features, it appears as though the company's newest iPhone may be underwhelming, yet again. Here's why it wasn't all that impressive, and what it could mean for the stock.The latest iPhone will have improved battery life, a better camera, and a new button that will make it easier to access the camera. Arguably, the most important enhancement is an upgraded A18 chip, which will enable users to access Apple Intelligence. However, users who have the iPhone 15 Pro will also be able to access the new AI features in Apple Intelligence. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|14 000,00
|2,94%
|Apple Inc.
|205,00
|0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.