It has been a wild few weeks on Wall Street for big tech. Many of the leading stocks in the sector are down significantly from their all-time highs -- but not Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The iPhone maker has been resilient amid the sell-off, and it's not hard to understand why: Its lack of artificial intelligence exposure.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, and Apple isn't ignoring AI; it's just approaching the trend in a different way from its megacap peers. While most of Apple's peers are sinking hundreds of billions of dollars annually into building AI data centers, Apple has chosen to stay on the sidelines and instead deploy an AI model from one of these companies. This may cost it an incremental amount of money over the long term for each Apple device on which AI is deployed, but it spares it from having to spend a lot now.

This discipline has earned Apple a ton of respect on the market, and it's why the stock remains near its all-time high. But is it still a buy?

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