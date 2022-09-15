|
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company” or "Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the results.
The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.
A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 29, 2022. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13732679. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.
About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 218 hotels with approximately 28,700 guest rooms located in 86 markets throughout 36 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 94 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
