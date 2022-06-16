Apple Hospitality REIT Recognizes Hotel Associates with 2021 Apple Awards

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company” or "Apple Hospitality”) today announced recipients of the Company’s 2021 Apple Awards. The winners were chosen for their outstanding contributions in 2021.

"The operating teams at our hotels are exceptional, and we are incredibly grateful for their tremendous dedication to hospitality and providing our guests with the best possible accommodations,” commented Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. "Looking back over the last two years and how far we have come, we are so appreciative of the amazing associates and management teams at our hotels who, in light of unprecedented challenges, have been incredible in caring for and serving our guests. Our 2021 Apple Awards are focused solely on the associates at our hotels, recognizing several individuals nominated by their management companies and peers for their outstanding contributions to the safety, well-being and overall satisfaction of our guests. I congratulate our 2021 award recipients and thank all of the associates at our hotels for their dedication to our guests and overall hotel performance.”

2021 Apple Award Winners

Apple Hospitality’s 2021 Apple Awards are presented to five hotel associates in recognition of their exceptional hospitality and service during a challenging year when the industry continued to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These management company team members look for ways to contribute beyond their primary areas of responsibility; they are regularly recognized by guests for being helpful, welcoming, professional, caring and empathetic; and they exhibit leadership in acts both large and small. They consistently make a positive impact at their hotels and in the communities their hotels serve, inspiring others to do the same.

The recipients of Apple Hospitality’s 2021 Apple Awards are as follows:

Aristoteles Bautista – Aris serves as Operations Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Madison Downtown in Madison, Wisconsin, which is managed by Raymond Management Company. As an advocate for constant improvement, Aris is willing to work across departments to support his team, encourages fellow associates to do their best, supports the hiring process by exemplifying welcoming service and thoughtful authenticity, and leads by example with generosity and empathy. Aris is bilingual and translates English to Spanish as needed to ensure effective communication across the team. As part of a culture training session that Aris led, he recognized each team member for their service, and, in turn, they cited his support and leadership as fundamental to the success of their team.

– Aris serves as Operations Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Madison Downtown in Madison, Wisconsin, which is managed by Raymond Management Company. As an advocate for constant improvement, Aris is willing to work across departments to support his team, encourages fellow associates to do their best, supports the hiring process by exemplifying welcoming service and thoughtful authenticity, and leads by example with generosity and empathy. Aris is bilingual and translates English to Spanish as needed to ensure effective communication across the team. As part of a culture training session that Aris led, he recognized each team member for their service, and, in turn, they cited his support and leadership as fundamental to the success of their team. Nina Brooks – Nina serves as Guest Service Representative at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton St. Louis at Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri, which is managed by Raymond Management Company. Nina’s warm, hospitable demeanor is appreciated by guests and co-workers alike. Nina is willing to work double shifts and across departments, is not afraid to jump in and work hard, does not shy away from difficult situations, is eager to learn, asks to take on new projects, and seeks solutions to problems when they arise. Nina shows incredible compassion for guests of the hotel who are visiting loved ones or receiving care at the renowned hospitals nearby. Incredibly generous and kindhearted, she goes out of her way to care for these special guests and even has the team sign cards for them.

– Nina serves as Guest Service Representative at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton St. Louis at Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri, which is managed by Raymond Management Company. Nina’s warm, hospitable demeanor is appreciated by guests and co-workers alike. Nina is willing to work double shifts and across departments, is not afraid to jump in and work hard, does not shy away from difficult situations, is eager to learn, asks to take on new projects, and seeks solutions to problems when they arise. Nina shows incredible compassion for guests of the hotel who are visiting loved ones or receiving care at the renowned hospitals nearby. Incredibly generous and kindhearted, she goes out of her way to care for these special guests and even has the team sign cards for them. Margaret Morris – Margaret serves as Housekeeping Manager at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Memphis-Beale Street in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, which is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC. Margaret has more than 21 years of experience at the hotel and currently oversees the hotel's largest department. Through her thoughtful leadership, she has retained a talented, dedicated team of tenured employees, consistently achieved cleanliness scores above brand average, and won numerous awards for the hotel. Margaret sets high standards, leads with empathy and compassion, fosters a positive culture within her department, and provides employment development opportunities for members of her community. Margaret is very active in her community, leading employee food drives for local food banks, clothing drives for local shelters and donations to charities.

– Margaret serves as Housekeeping Manager at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Memphis-Beale Street in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, which is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC. Margaret has more than 21 years of experience at the hotel and currently oversees the hotel's largest department. Through her thoughtful leadership, she has retained a talented, dedicated team of tenured employees, consistently achieved cleanliness scores above brand average, and won numerous awards for the hotel. Margaret sets high standards, leads with empathy and compassion, fosters a positive culture within her department, and provides employment development opportunities for members of her community. Margaret is very active in her community, leading employee food drives for local food banks, clothing drives for local shelters and donations to charities. Tuan Nguyen – Tuan serves as Chief of Maintenance at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Seattle Downtown/Lake Union in Seattle, Washington, which is managed by InnVentures. Tuan began working for the hotel in 1995, shortly after he immigrated to the United States from Vietnam. Over the course of his career at the hotel, Tuan has been promoted several times and has excelled at caring for and protecting the building and its grounds to provide the best possible stay for hotel guests. Tuan demonstrates a true spirit to serve, leadership, genuine care, kindness, and hard work. His extensive knowledge, willingness to help across departments and ability to make a wide range of repairs, including electrical, plumbing and drywall, has kept the hotel running smoothly while minimizing expenses.

– Tuan serves as Chief of Maintenance at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Seattle Downtown/Lake Union in Seattle, Washington, which is managed by InnVentures. Tuan began working for the hotel in 1995, shortly after he immigrated to the United States from Vietnam. Over the course of his career at the hotel, Tuan has been promoted several times and has excelled at caring for and protecting the building and its grounds to provide the best possible stay for hotel guests. Tuan demonstrates a true spirit to serve, leadership, genuine care, kindness, and hard work. His extensive knowledge, willingness to help across departments and ability to make a wide range of repairs, including electrical, plumbing and drywall, has kept the hotel running smoothly while minimizing expenses. Tish Oglesby – Tish serves as Assistant General Manager at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta Downtown in Atlanta, Georgia, which is managed by McKibbon Hospitality. Tish has a passion and aptitude for hospitality that is incredibly apparent and greatly appreciated by guests. Since Tish began working for the hotel in November 2018, she has been promoted twice, recognizing her performance and drive to grow in her career. In addition to her exceptional customer service, Tish does a great job recruiting front office staff and training them on the importance of putting guests first and working to find solutions. Passionate about mentoring others and willing to work across departments, Tish holds everyone on the team to high standards, praising great service and encouraging improvement. Known as the "mom” of the hotel, Tish is always checking on everyone and offering a listening ear. When it comes to large groups, she thinks outside of the box and gets creative to ensure memorable experiences. Tish is adept at recognizing brand loyalty program members and is always looking to improve customer satisfaction.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 219 hotels with more than 28,700 guest rooms located in 86 markets throughout 36 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 94 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005810/en/