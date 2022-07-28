|
Apple Inc. Announces Decline In Q3 Income, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $19.44 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $21.74 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $82.96 billion from $81.43 billion last year.
Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $19.44 Bln. vs. $21.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.16 -Revenue (Q3): $82.96 Bln vs. $81.43 Bln last year.
15:29
Apple Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
13:42
Apple Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:13
Apple Neutral
Credit Suisse Group
08:03
Apple Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.07.22
Apple Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
