28.04.2022 22:35:02

Apple Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.01 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $23.63 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $97.28 billion from $89.58 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $25.01 Bln. vs. $23.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $97.28 Bln vs. $89.58 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

29.04.22 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
29.04.22 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
29.04.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
29.04.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 150,00 -3,55% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen