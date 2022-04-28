|
28.04.2022 22:35:02
Apple Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $25.01 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $23.63 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $97.28 billion from $89.58 billion last year.
Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $25.01 Bln. vs. $23.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $97.28 Bln vs. $89.58 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|150,00
|-3,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.