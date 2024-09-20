20.09.2024 12:45:00

Apple Investors Just Got Terrible News

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shareholders are holding onto a successful iPhone 16 launch. Otherwise, the stock could be in trouble. Right now, Apple's stock trades at a premium price point despite its weak growth prospects, but the iPhone 16 could change all of that.However, Apple investors received concerning news about the iPhone 16, and it could spell disaster for the stock.TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo monitors several key Apple suppliers to gauge iPhone preorders. The iPhone 16 was announced last week, making this the first weekend of preorder data available, which is crucial in determining overall demand. The last few years have seen fairly weak iPhone demand, with sales barely moving from year to year. Unfortunately, for investors, that trend is starting to move in the wrong direction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

12:35 Apple Neutral UBS AG
18.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
10.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 205,15 0,17% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: Dow behauptet erwartet -- ATX im Minus -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
US-Anleger halten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen