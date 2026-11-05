Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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05.11.2026 08:00:56
Apple iPad mini A20 Pro review: the best small tablet but with a big price
All-round upgrades fit a bigger OLED screen in a smaller and lighter body with water resistance for first time
The new iPad mini takes Apple’s fan-favourite tiny tablet and upgrades just about everything about it, including giving it a new OLED screen, serious performance, speakers embedded into the display and even water resistance, all with a big new price tag.
The eighth-generation iPad mini costs from £699 (€749/$699/A$1,099), which is £200 or equivalent more than the original price of its predecessor as RAMageddon continues to bite. That makes it uncomfortably expensive, costing £270 more than the base model iPad (A16) and only £50 cheaper than the bigger 11in iPad Air M4.Continue reading...
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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20:04
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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20:04
|NYSE-Handel: So performt der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|28 900,00
|-1,43%
|Apple Inc.
|309,30
|0,68%
|PRO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Registered Shs
|430,00
|0,00%
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