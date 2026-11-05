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05.11.2026 08:00:56

Apple iPad mini A20 Pro review: the best small tablet but with a big price

All-round upgrades fit a bigger OLED screen in a smaller and lighter body with water resistance for first time

The new iPad mini takes Apple’s fan-favourite tiny tablet and upgrades just about everything about it, including giving it a new OLED screen, serious performance, speakers embedded into the display and even water resistance, all with a big new price tag.

The eighth-generation iPad mini costs from £699 (€749/$699/A$1,099), which is £200 or equivalent more than the original price of its predecessor as RAMageddon continues to bite. That makes it uncomfortably expensive, costing £270 more than the base model iPad (A16) and only £50 cheaper than the bigger 11in iPad Air M4.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 28 900,00 -1,43% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 309,30 0,68% Apple Inc.
PRO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Registered Shs 430,00 0,00% PRO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Registered Shs

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