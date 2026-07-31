Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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31.07.2026 14:06:00
Apple iPhone Sales Surge 22%. Here’s What Investors Need to Know.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) published its fiscal third-quarter results and held a conference call just after market close on Thursday, and its share price slumped in after-hours action. It was still down, by 7%, shortly before the start of Friday’s trading session.Marking Tim Cook’s last earnings call as CEO — he’s transitioning to executive chairman on Sept. 1 — the tech giant surprised many observers by posting double-digit growth from an unexpected source. Read on for more about this surprise, plus how the company did in other aspects of its business.Apple notched a new all-time high revenue figure for the quarter, which ended June 30. It earned just over $109.4 billion on the top line, up 16% year over year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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