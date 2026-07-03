NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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03.07.2026 23:23:00
Apple Is About 4% Away From Overtaking Nvidia as the World's Most Valuable Company. Could It Happen This Month?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently holds the title of the world's most valuable company, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is close again. As of this writing, Nvidia carries a market capitalization of about $4.7 trillion, some $190 billion -- or about 4% -- ahead of Apple at about $4.5 trillion. Apple closed much of the gap on Thursday, jumping nearly 5% on reports of an expanded iPhone lineup, while Nvidia slipped alongside a broader sell-off in chip stocks. So, could Apple retake the crown this month? Here's how the two sides stack up.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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