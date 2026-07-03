NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.07.2026 23:23:00

Apple Is About 4% Away From Overtaking Nvidia as the World's Most Valuable Company. Could It Happen This Month?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently holds the title of the world's most valuable company, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is close again. As of this writing, Nvidia carries a market capitalization of about $4.7 trillion, some $190 billion -- or about 4% -- ahead of Apple at about $4.5 trillion. Apple closed much of the gap on Thursday, jumping nearly 5% on reports of an expanded iPhone lineup, while Nvidia slipped alongside a broader sell-off in chip stocks. So, could Apple retake the crown this month? Here's how the two sides stack up.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten