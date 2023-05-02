|
02.05.2023 17:41:00
Apple Is About to Increase Its Dividend: What You Need to Know
It has been a spectacular year for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. Shares have soared more than 30% year to date. While the stock's big gain has been the primary way the company has enriched shareholders this year, it utilizes another method to reward shareholders as well: dividends. In fact, the company has been paying dividends to shareholders every quarter for 11 years.This is a timely topic this week, as the iPhone maker has made a habit of announcing dividend increases every year alongside its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, and Apple is scheduled to report results for this period on Thursday. Even more, the tech company similarly uses its fiscal second-quarter earnings report to provide an update on its share repurchase program (another way profitable companies return cash to shareholders, albeit indirectly).Here's what investors should look for on Thursday when it comes to Apple's capital return program, including both its dividend and its share repurchase authorization.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|06:44
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.23
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.04.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|06:44
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.23
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.04.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|06:44
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.23
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.04.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|24.01.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|7 719,00
|0,06%
|Apple Inc.
|152,96
|-0,04%