02.05.2023 17:41:00

Apple Is About to Increase Its Dividend: What You Need to Know

It has been a spectacular year for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. Shares have soared more than 30% year to date. While the stock's big gain has been the primary way the company has enriched shareholders this year, it utilizes another method to reward shareholders as well: dividends. In fact, the company has been paying dividends to shareholders every quarter for 11 years.This is a timely topic this week, as the iPhone maker has made a habit of announcing dividend increases every year alongside its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, and Apple is scheduled to report results for this period on Thursday. Even more, the tech company similarly uses its fiscal second-quarter earnings report to provide an update on its share repurchase program (another way profitable companies return cash to shareholders, albeit indirectly).Here's what investors should look for on Thursday when it comes to Apple's capital return program, including both its dividend and its share repurchase authorization.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

06:44 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.23 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.04.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.04.23 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
03.04.23 Apple Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 7 719,00 0,06% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 152,96 -0,04% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX & DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien schließen tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost sind am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen