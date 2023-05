Apple Is About to Increase Its Dividend: What You Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been a spectacular year for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. Shares have soared more than 30% year to date. While the stock's big gain has been the primary way the company has enriched shareholders this year, it utilizes another method to reward shareholders as well: dividends. In fact, the company has been paying dividends to shareholders every quarter for 11 years.This is a timely topic this week, as the iPhone maker has made a habit of announcing dividend increases every year alongside its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, and Apple is scheduled to report results for this period on Thursday. Even more, the tech company similarly uses its fiscal second-quarter earnings report to provide an update on its share repurchase program (another way profitable companies return cash to shareholders, albeit indirectly).Here's what investors should look for on Thursday when it comes to Apple's capital return program, including both its dividend and its share repurchase authorization.Continue reading