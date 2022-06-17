|
17.06.2022 17:15:00
Apple Is Betting Big on Sports
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently inked a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS), reportedly paying a minimum guarantee of $250 million per year to the American soccer league. The deal gives Apple TV+ exclusive global media rights to stream every MLS match. The move follows a deal with Major League Baseball to stream two regular-season games every Friday night this season. Apple is also the apparent front-runner for the NFL's Sunday Ticket package, and rumors indicate it has already secured those rights as well.All told, Apple is spending billions on sports rights to fuel the growth of its streaming business. Continue reading
