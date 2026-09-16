Apple Is Considering Something It Hasn't Done in 15 Years. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly considering a big move that could reshape the company. The Information reported on Wednesday that the iPhone maker was considering developing its own artificial intelligence server, which would be Apple's first activity in the enterprise server market since 2011.

The proposal would combine Apple's custom silicon with networking technology supplied by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to develop AI servers that could be offered with either two or four M8 Ultra chips, which are Apple's top-performing processors, and geared specifically for AI inference.

Such a move, the first major action under new CEO John Ternus, would signal that Apple is ready to invest in AI architecture to use its custom-made chips in products beyond its consumer devices, which would be a significant shift in company strategy.

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