Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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04.08.2026 18:15:00

Apple Is Down 10%. Should Investors Buy the Dip?

Despite reporting record earnings per share and beating Wall Street estimates, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock fell hard after reporting its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 30. Apple shares fell as much as 10% in the sell-off. So what triggered the investor negativity, and is this an opportunity or a red flag warning? First, services revenue fell short of analysts' expectations at $30.7 billion. Secondly, and perhaps most concerning, management made it clear that there are serious constraints tied to DRAM and NAND memory. There is a shortage in the memory market, and that is causing the available supply to skyrocket in price.This, in turn, means Apple will either have to absorb the additional costs and cut into its own margins or pass them on to consumers who are already constrained in their discretionary spending. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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