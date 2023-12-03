|
03.12.2023 16:32:00
Apple Is Far Less Important to Berkshire Hathaway Than You Think
The passing of Charlie Munger on Nov. 28 marked the end of a chapter for longtime fans of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Munger often spoke less than Warren Buffett during the company's famous annual meetings in Omaha, Nebraska. But his wit and wry sense of humor lightened the mood and complemented Buffett's bouncy cadence perfectly.Berkshire Hathaway is a behemoth of a company -- the seventh-largest-weighted stock in the S&P 500 and the largest non-"tech" U.S.-based stock by market cap ("tech" because Meta Platforms and Alphabet are in the communications sector, while Tesla and Amazon are in the consumer discretionary sector).At the time of this writing, Berkshire has a market cap of $779.5 billion, but the value of its public equity portfolio is only 46% of that, or $358.1 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|174,58
|-0,58%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|497 500,00
|-0,60%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|329,40
|0,80%
