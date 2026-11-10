Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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10.11.2026 17:34:13
Apple Is Holding Strong While Big Tech Sells Off. Is It Next?
The tech sector has had a rough few weeks. Many stocks are down significantly from their all-time highs, but there's one that is holding strong: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The reason? Apple isn't spending big on AI. While it's doing some work in this sector, it's choosing to use other companies' technology, such as using Google Gemini as the base for Siri AI. While this may cost a certain amount per device or per use, it's much cheaper than Apple developing its own AI model, which would require investing hundreds of billions of dollars in computing resources to train and run.
This is exactly why the market loves Apple stock right now. It's viewing Apple like the adult in the room because it's staying the course while the tech world around it is spending trillions.
But can Apple hold on during this tech sell-off? Let's take a look.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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20:04
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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20:04
|Schwache Performance in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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20:04
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite leichter (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
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16:02
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
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16:02
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|312,00
|-0,27%
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