Apple Is Holding Strong While Big Tech Sells Off. Is It Next?

The tech sector has had a rough few weeks. Many stocks are down significantly from their all-time highs, but there's one that is holding strong: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The reason? Apple isn't spending big on AI. While it's doing some work in this sector, it's choosing to use other companies' technology, such as using Google Gemini as the base for Siri AI. While this may cost a certain amount per device or per use, it's much cheaper than Apple developing its own AI model, which would require investing hundreds of billions of dollars in computing resources to train and run.

This is exactly why the market loves Apple stock right now. It's viewing Apple like the adult in the room because it's staying the course while the tech world around it is spending trillions.

But can Apple hold on during this tech sell-off? Let's take a look.

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