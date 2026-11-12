Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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12.11.2026 13:43:00
Apple Is Hovering Around an All-Time High Despite the Broader Tech Sell-Off. Will New Products Like the iPhone Duo and HomeView Give Apple Even More Room to Run?
The last few weeks have been difficult for technology investors. This is indicated by the 12% decline of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF since the start of October (as of Nov. 11).
Investors can blame the recent slide on Nvidia shares tanking. In addition to the chief executive officer's latest troubles, the market worries about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Even the smallest shift in sentiment can have a pronounced impact given how important these sorts of businesses are right now.
Amid the turmoil, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) looks like a winner. It's currently trading in record territory, with shares up 31% this year. The $5.2 trillion market capitalization easily makes it the world's most valuable company. It makes sense if investors view this as more of a consumer staples stock rather than a pure tech stock.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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18:01
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Börse New York in Rot: So performt der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsstart Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|14:45
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:45
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:45
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|29 700,00
|3,85%
|Apple Inc.
|321,85
|0,30%
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