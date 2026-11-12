Apple Is Hovering Around an All-Time High Despite the Broader Tech Sell-Off. Will New Products Like the iPhone Duo and HomeView Give Apple Even More Room to Run?

The last few weeks have been difficult for technology investors. This is indicated by the 12% decline of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF since the start of October (as of Nov. 11).

Investors can blame the recent slide on Nvidia shares tanking. In addition to the chief executive officer's latest troubles, the market worries about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Even the smallest shift in sentiment can have a pronounced impact given how important these sorts of businesses are right now.

Amid the turmoil, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) looks like a winner. It's currently trading in record territory, with shares up 31% this year. The $5.2 trillion market capitalization easily makes it the world's most valuable company. It makes sense if investors view this as more of a consumer staples stock rather than a pure tech stock.

Continue reading